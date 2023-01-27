Allen Investment Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.78. 114,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,171. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $268.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

