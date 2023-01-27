Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,410 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NU by 3,385.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NU by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after buying an additional 40,195,640 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NU by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after buying an additional 39,497,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NU by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,819,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,043,000 after buying an additional 21,442,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NU from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

NU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,054,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

