Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.72. 195,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.34 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $935.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $897.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.