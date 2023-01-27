Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 506 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $45,218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 454.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 576,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 472,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 419,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software Price Performance

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $227,203.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,230.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,190 shares of company stock worth $1,350,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 616,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

