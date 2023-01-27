Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises about 1.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Advance Auto Parts worth $86,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $144.38. The stock had a trading volume of 309,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $237.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

