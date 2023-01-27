Allen Operations LLC Invests $1.61 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. 10x Genomics accounts for 0.4% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 131,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

