Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.66

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.66 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 61.47 ($0.76). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 1,095,470 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Alliance Pharma from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 105 ($1.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alliance Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. The company has a market cap of £338.04 million and a PE ratio of 3,130.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.56.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

