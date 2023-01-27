Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

