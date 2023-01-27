Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of LNT opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

