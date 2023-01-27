Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allianz in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Allianz alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Allianz from €267.00 ($290.22) to €271.00 ($294.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allianz from €210.00 ($228.26) to €220.00 ($239.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allianz from €235.00 ($255.43) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.33.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Allianz has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $29.50 billion for the quarter.

About Allianz

(Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.