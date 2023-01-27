Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allianz in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Allianz from €267.00 ($290.22) to €271.00 ($294.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allianz from €210.00 ($228.26) to €220.00 ($239.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allianz from €235.00 ($255.43) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.33.
Allianz Stock Performance
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $29.50 billion for the quarter.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
