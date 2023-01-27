AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 243.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

AlloVir Price Performance

Shares of ALVR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $543.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $104,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,405 shares of company stock valued at $428,136. 54.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 33.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AlloVir by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

