Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Shares Down 21.5%

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) shares were down 21.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 12,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Alpha Cognition Stock Up 13.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; and ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS.

