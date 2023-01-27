Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Cap of $146.80 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $146.80 million and $3.78 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.01336371 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006562 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015416 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033604 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.01658707 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

