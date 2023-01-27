Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $153.70 million and $5.12 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.35 or 0.01331355 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006864 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015340 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00036074 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.01629104 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Alpha Finance Lab
Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.
Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab
