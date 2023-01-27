ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Trading Up 0.7%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $36.08. Approximately 26,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.82.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.