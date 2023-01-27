Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.19

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.19 ($24.12) and traded as high as €26.60 ($28.91). Alstom shares last traded at €26.58 ($28.89), with a volume of 1,388,850 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALO shares. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

