Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.68. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 17,488 shares changing hands.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

