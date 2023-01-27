Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,087 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

MO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,156. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

