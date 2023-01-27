Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $115.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.25.

Amedisys Trading Down 1.0 %

AMED opened at $91.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

