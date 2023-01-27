Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 193,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.32. 4,539,861 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

