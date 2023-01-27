Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after buying an additional 70,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,954,000 after purchasing an additional 335,878 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.42. 2,127,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,598,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.