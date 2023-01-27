Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.55. 18,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $127.50.

