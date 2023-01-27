Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 60,400 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,000. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 4.3% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $522,267. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $147.51. 202,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

