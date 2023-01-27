Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,751,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

