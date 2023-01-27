Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $155,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 25.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nucor by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Nucor stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.60. 341,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.15. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $96.69 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

