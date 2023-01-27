Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $294,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. 55,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 56.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.