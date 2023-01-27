Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.45 on Monday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

