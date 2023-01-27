American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.8 %

AAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 8,376,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,277,684. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

