American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.0-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to ~$60.8-61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.76 billion.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at American Express

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.83.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

