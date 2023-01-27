American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79 billion-$61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.78 billion. American Express also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $19.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,311,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

