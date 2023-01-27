American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79 billion-$61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.78 billion. American Express also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS.
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of AXP traded up $19.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,311,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.
American Express Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.
