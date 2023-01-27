American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) versus U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Head to Head Survey

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and U.S. Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -32.45 U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$13.93 million ($1.27) -3.87

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Lithium has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and U.S. Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.41%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than American Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% U.S. Gold N/A -46.31% -41.24%

Summary

U.S. Gold beats American Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

