Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $24,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

