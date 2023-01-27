Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

