Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE APH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 560,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.