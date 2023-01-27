Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.36.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.