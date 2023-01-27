Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.840-2.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE APH opened at $78.39 on Friday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.36.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Amphenol by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.