AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Price Performance
Shares of AXR stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. AMREP has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP
About AMREP
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
