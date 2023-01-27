Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $69.29

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

