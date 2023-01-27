Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.14.

AND traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$47.06. 8,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,594. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$37.57 and a 12 month high of C$55.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.87.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7894519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total transaction of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,498 shares in the company, valued at C$994,153.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

