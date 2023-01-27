Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.14.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.2 %
AND traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$47.06. 8,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,594. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$37.57 and a 12 month high of C$55.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.87.
Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total transaction of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,498 shares in the company, valued at C$994,153.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
