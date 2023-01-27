Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,986.77

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,986.77 ($36.98) and traded as high as GBX 3,630 ($44.94). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,580 ($44.32), with a volume of 1,569,020 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($39.19) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($42.09) to GBX 3,500 ($43.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.14) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,444.17 ($42.64).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The company has a market cap of £48.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,319.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,991.03.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

About Anglo American

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($38.49) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,592.44).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.