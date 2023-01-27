Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.12) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,800 ($22.29) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($15.10) to GBX 1,300 ($16.10) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,238.69.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANFGF opened at $21.23 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.