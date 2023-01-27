Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $9.46 on Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $9.46 or 0.00041502 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $81.19 million and approximately $36,030.15 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.38555395 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $16,865.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars.

