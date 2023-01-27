Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.22.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

