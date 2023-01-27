Apexigen’s (APGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APGN. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apexigen in a report on Monday, December 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Apexigen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of APGN opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Apexigen has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $31.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42.

Apexigen ( NASDAQ:APGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.69).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Apexigen in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apexigen in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apexigen in the third quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Apexigen in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apexigen in the third quarter valued at $577,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

