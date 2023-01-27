Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $584,613.24 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00078220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00056383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024985 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

