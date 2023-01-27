Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.12

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 27876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 23.7% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 98.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.