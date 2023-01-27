Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,136.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Digital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 89.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLD opened at $2.63 on Friday. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $248.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 5.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

