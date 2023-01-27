Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDNGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

APDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:APDN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 55,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,842. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

