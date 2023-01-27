Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.50 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIT stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $137.52. 154,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

