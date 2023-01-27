Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.52. 154,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,758. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.88.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

